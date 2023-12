AEW | Sammy Guevara ottiene il via libera dai medici

Altre News in Rete:

OTT Wrestling, i risultati di Showdown in Milan: Renzo Rose trionfa in Italia

...D & Danny Cross (The Draw) battono Matt Disaster & Picchio Nel match di apertura dello showD ... attualmente producer per la, ha sconfitto Sam Della Valle (accompagnato dal manager Vito ...

Dave Meltzer reported last Thursday that Guevara had been cleared to return from his concussion and would be back in AEW soon. Meltzer said Guevara had been cleared for over a week, but there was no ...

Sammy Guevara Announces He Is Cleared, Says He And Tay Melo Are Doing Well After Daughter's Birth

On November 29, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announced that he and Tay Melo welcomed their daughter into the world. Guevara has been absent from AEW since AEW WrestleDream on October 1, as he ...