AEW: Adam Copeland manda un ultimo messaggio a Christian Cage in vista del loro match (Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) La rivalità fra Adam Copeland e Christian Cage è finalmente destinata a culminare in un match. L’incontro fra i due avrà luogo durante la prossima puntata di AEW Dynamite, in quel di Montreal e sarà in palio anche il TNT Championship, attualmente detenuto da Christian. I due atleti si conoscono da una vita e Copeland si è preso del tempo per riflettere su questa lunga amicizia. Amici e rivali Con un lungo post su X, Adam Copeland ha ripercorso alcune tappe della storia sua e di Cage, sottolineando come i due, in 40 anni di amicizia, abbiano affrontato insieme ogni cosa, compresi anche dei ritiri forzati in alcuni momenti della loro carriera. La Rated R Superstar ha, inoltre, ricordato che ...
