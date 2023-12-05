AEW | Adam Copeland manda un ultimo messaggio a Christian Cage in vista del loro match

(Di martedì 5 dicembre 2023) La rivalità fraè finalmente destinata a culminare in un. L’incontro fra i due avrà luogo durante la prossima puntata di AEW Dynamite, in quel di Montreal e sarà in palio anche il TNT Championship, attualmente detenuto da. I due atleti si conoscono da una vita esi è preso del tempo per riflettere su questa lunga amicizia. Amici e rivali Con un lungo post su X,ha ripercorso alcune tappe della storia sua e di, sottolineando come i due, in 40 anni di amicizia, abbiano affrontato insieme ogni cosa, compresi anche dei ritiri forzati in alcuni momenti dellacarriera. La Rated R Superstar ha, inoltre, ricordato che ...

