WWE | CM Punk potrebbe non essere presente a Raw stanotte

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) CMha fatto il suo clamoroso ritorno in WWE nelle fasi finali di Survivor Series. Lunedì scorso prima apparizione in quel di Raw ed è già stato annunciato per l’episodio di SmackDown di venerdì. Al momento resta incerta la sua presenza (o meno) per la puntata di Raw di. Il ragazzo di Chicago, infatti, non è pubblicizzato per lo show. Saràa Raw? Questa notte Raw sarà di scena in quel di Albany, New York, ma la presenza di CMnon pare così scontata. Il Second City Savior, infatti, non è pubblicizzato per lo show. È quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Radio: “Se non ci dovessecredo che molti fan rimarrebbero scontenti. Dal momento del ritorno di CMsono stati venduti 1.700 biglietti per l’episodio di Raw di ...

