WWE | CM Punk potrebbe non essere presente a Raw stanotte

WWE Punk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: CM Punk potrebbe non essere presente a Raw stanotte (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) CM Punk ha fatto il suo clamoroso ritorno in WWE nelle fasi finali di Survivor Series. Lunedì scorso prima apparizione in quel di Raw ed è già stato annunciato per l’episodio di SmackDown di venerdì. Al momento resta incerta la sua presenza (o meno) per la puntata di Raw di stanotte. Il ragazzo di Chicago, infatti, non è pubblicizzato per lo show. Sarà presente a Raw? Questa notte Raw sarà di scena in quel di Albany, New York, ma la presenza di CM Punk non pare così scontata. Il Second City Savior, infatti, non è pubblicizzato per lo show. È quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Radio: “Se non ci dovesse essere credo che molti fan rimarrebbero scontenti. Dal momento del ritorno di CM Punk sono stati venduti 1.700 biglietti per l’episodio di Raw di ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Survivor Series, la WWE batte i record di tutti i tempi per visibilità, vendite e merchandise

Berlino ospiterà Bash in Berlin nell'agosto 2024: il primo grande Premium Live Event WWE in Germania Inoltre, il ritorno a sorpresa di CM Punk, dopo quasi un decennio di assenza dalla WWE, ha ...

WWE: Ultime novità su CM Punk vs. Steve Austin  Tuttowrestling

Booker T sul promo di CM Punk a Raw: "Stavolta è stato più emotivo"  World Wrestling

Interesting reason CM Punk won't mention AEW following WWE return

Now that he's back in WWE, many fans expected Punk to begin to speak negatively about AEW, so there were some left disappointed with the fact he didn't fire shots at his former company during his ...

Many in WWE pushing to sign 'important' AEW star

According to reports, that could very well be WWE, with numerous figures within the company reportedly pushing for them to sign him. The interest is reciprocated too, with initial reports following QT ...
Video su : WWE Punk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Punk Punk potrebbe essere presente stanotte