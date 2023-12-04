WWE: Bobby Lashley super over con il pubblico durante i live event, possibile turn face per lui e gli Street Profits? (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Bobby Lashley e gli Street Profits tifatissimi durante i live event del weekend WWE. The All Mighty, che ieri e l’altro ieri ha combattuto insieme ad Angelo Dawkins contro l’OC, è stato uno dei lottatori più over con il pubblico dei due show, nonostante il suo status da heel decisamente affermato. L’ex leader dell’Hurt Business è stato pesantemente tifato anche nell’ultima puntata di Smackdown, quando ha sconfitto Butch dopo la sua poderosa Spear. Resta dunque da capire quali saranno i piani per lui e per gli Street Profits, visto che già in passato la WWE è stata costretta a portare tra le fila dei buoni dei lottatori “a furor di popolo“. Il caso più eclatante fu Daniel Bryan, pochissime ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
WWE: Bobby Lashley super over con il pubblico durante i live event, possibile turn face per lui e gli Stree... Zona Wrestling
La stable di Bobby Lashley vuole allargarsi Risponde l'ex ... World Wrestling
Top Star Reportedly Considered For Roman Reigns' WWE Royal Rumble OpponentIf Orton is the name WWE moves forward with for the Royal Rumble, it would be the first time "The Viper" has challenged for a world title since failing to defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship ...
WWE BobbyVideo su : WWE Bobby