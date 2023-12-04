World’s Heaviest Wheeled Crane | the XCA3000 | Achieves Milestone in First Lift

World’s Heaviest

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
World’s Heaviest Wheeled Crane, the XCA3000, Achieves Milestone in First Lift (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) YINGKOU, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The XCA3000, the world's largest tonnage Wheeled Crane and a proprietary innovation of XCMG, has recently completed its First assignment in Yingkou, Liaoning Province, China, setting a new benchmark in operational efficiency and Lifting capacity. At the Dashiqiao Xintai New Energy 200 MW wind energy facility, managed by China
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Video su : World’s Heaviest
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : World’s Heaviest World’s Heaviest Wheeled Crane XCA3000