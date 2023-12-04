Wolverhampton-Burnley (martedì 05 dicembre 2023 ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) All’ottavo tentativo il Burnley ha vinto la sua prima partita a Turf Moor battendo lo Sheffield United 5-0 dunque si presenta con maggior fiducia a questo appuntamento in trasferta sul campo di un Wolverhampton che invece, come prevedibile, sabato ha perso 2-1 sul campo dell’Arsenal dopo aver perso 3-2 contro il Fulham la settimana precedente. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
