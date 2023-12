The Well di Federico Zampaglione vince il premio del pubblico al Fantasticon Film Fest

Altre News in Rete:

Inside Adamastor and the manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Porto

His professional experience includes roles at McLaren Racing, Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, having collaborated on projects such asAston Martin Valkyrie, asas...

The Well di Federico Zampaglione vince il premio del pubblico al ... Movieplayer

Federico Zampaglione presenta The Well al Fantasticon Corriere dello Sport

Inside Adamastor and the manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Porto

PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a work team that currently comprises fourteen members with academic and professional training in the areas of engineering, production and design - as ...

“The Well” vince il premio del pubblico Coming Soon

ROMA - "The Well", il nuovo film di Federico Zampaglione dei Tiromancino, trionfa al Fantastycon Film Fest e si aggiudica il prestigioso premio del ...