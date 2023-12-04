The Marvels | il regista di Spider-Man Un nuovo universo | Bob Iger dice un mucchio di strozzate sul flop

The Marvels conclude la sua corsa al box office come peggior incasso della storia dell'MCU
The Marvels - Bob Iger spiega il flop del film : “Poca supervisione”
The Marvels - Iman Vellani svela i registi MCU con cui vorrebbe collaborare
The Marvels - per Bob Iger "ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare"
Tomb Raider : la sceneggiatrice di The Marvels scriverà la serie Amazon
Zawe Ashton ha dovuto "rigirare completamente" The Marvels dopo aver partorito
The Marvels conclude la sua corsa al box office come peggior incasso della storia dell'MCUSi è conclusa la corsa al box - office di The Marvels : è ufficialmente il film che ha incassato meno nella storia del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dopo sole quattro settimane di permanenza sul grande schermo, il film ha racimolato soltanto 80 ...
The Marvels è il più grande flop dalla nascita del MCU: Disney non riporterà più i dati sugli incassi del film IGN ITALY
The Marvels, ora è ufficiale: è il più basso incasso di sempre per l'MCU Everyeye Cinema
