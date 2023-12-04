The Marvels conclude la sua corsa al box office come peggior incasso della storia dell' MCU

The Marvels - Bob Iger spiega il flop del film : “Poca supervisione”
The Marvels - Iman Vellani svela i registi MCU con cui vorrebbe collaborare
The Marvels - per Bob Iger "ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare"
Tomb Raider : la sceneggiatrice di The Marvels scriverà la serie Amazon
Zawe Ashton ha dovuto "rigirare completamente" The Marvels dopo aver partorito
The Marvels : Kelsey Grammer commenta la scena mid-credits e anticipa nuove apparizioni nell'MCU
The Marvels conclude la sua corsa al box office come peggior incasso della storia dell'MCUSi è conclusa la corsa al box - office di The Marvels : è ufficialmente il film che ha incassato meno nella storia del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dopo sole quattro settimane di permanenza sul grande schermo, il film ha racimolato soltanto 80 ...
Marvel and Star Wars confirm Disney Plus shows for 2024, and it's bad news for Andor fansDisney has announced its line-up of Marvel and Star Wars shows that'll be released in 2024 – and those waiting for Andor season 2 are going to be disappointed. In a press release detailing what series ...
Iron Man: Marvel Has No Plans to Resurrect Robert Downey Jr. in a Future MCU MovieMarvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms that Iron Man's death will remain untouched in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.