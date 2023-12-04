The Marvels conclude la sua corsa al box office come peggior incasso della storia dell' MCU

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Il film ha concluso la suaal box-dopo neanche un mese dall'esordio nelle sale cinematografiche. Un disastro totale. Si è conclusa laal box-di The: è ufficialmente il film che ha incassato meno nelladel Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dopo sole quattro settimane di permanenza sul grande schermo, il film ha racimolato soltanto 80 milioni di dollari in Nord America e 197 milioni di dollari a livello globale. In genere si guarderebbe con ottimismo all'affluenza di pubblico garantita dalle festività natalizie, ma a quanto pare la Disney non si aspetta che ciò accadrà. Lo studio ha scritto domenica in una nota alla stampa: "Con gli incassi di 'The' ormai in fase di esaurimento, interromperemo …

