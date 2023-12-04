The Hardys vorrebbero maggiore visibilità in AEW

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Durante l’ultimo podcast The Extreme: Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy ha espresso il malcontento sulla gestione sua e quella del fratello Jeff in AEW: “Il modo in cui siamo stati negli ultimi mesi è stato frustrante. Siamo stati molto pazienti. La cosa più naturale da fare è incanalare quella frustrazione e metterla in quello che stiamo facendo. E a quelle persone, se ci odiano, daremo loro un motivo per odiarci, capisci cosa intendo? E possiamo fare qualcosa per evolvere i nostri personaggi e reinventarci ancora una volta in qualcosa che non abbiamo mai fatto”. Anche Jeff Hardy ha si è condiviso la sua frustrazione: “Quando sono tornato per la prima volta, è stato piuttosto eccitante. Non sapevo cosa sarebbe successo, l’ultima volta che sono stato ospite in questo podcast, ho detto che nella WWE mi sentivo come un fantasma, che girava nel backstage. Onestamente, mi sento ...

