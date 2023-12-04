SINBON Electronics Becomes the First in Greater China to Receive NACS Certification

SINBON Electronics

SINBON Electronics Becomes the First in Greater China to Receive NACS Certification TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SINBON Electronics, a provider of integrated solutions for electronic component design and manufacturing, recently obtained UL Certification for its NACS (The North American Charging Standard) AC/DC charging cable. SINBON is the First electronic design service provider in Greater China to obtain this Certification, and the First batch of charging
SINBON Electronics, a provider of integrated solutions for electronic component design and manufacturing, recently obtained UL certification for its NACS (The North American Charging Standard) AC/DC ...
