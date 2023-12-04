Samyang Corporation' s Eco-Friendly Transparent Flame-Retardant Polycarbonate | Proven Free of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl SubstancesPFAS

Samyang Corporation

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
Samyang Corporation's Eco-Friendly Transparent Flame-Retardant Polycarbonate, Proven Free of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances(PFAS) (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Samyang Corporation targets the global market with its eco-Friendly and safety Proven Transparent Flame-Retardant Polycarbonate material. Samyang Corporation (CEO Kang Ho-sung) announced on the 4th that its self-developed eco-Friendly Transparent Flame-Retardant Polycarbonate was tested and found to be Free of harmful per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, artificial substances composed of carbon and fluorine, are widely used in electrical and electronic products, food packaging, cosmetics, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Samyang Corporation's Eco-Friendly Transparent Flame-Retardant ...  PR Newswire

Policarbonato ignífugo transparente y ecológico de Samyang ...  Forbes España

Samyang Corporation's Eco-Friendly Transparent Flame-Retardant Polycarbonate, Proven Free of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances(PFAS)

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Corporation targets the global market with its eco-friendly and safety proven transparent flame-retardant polycarbonate material. Samyang ...

Samyang Corporation's Eco-Friendly Transparent Flame-Retardant Polycarbonate, Proven Free of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances

Samyang Corporation targets the global market with its eco-friendly and safety proven transparent flame-retardant polycarbonate material.
Video su : Samyang Corporation
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Samyang Corporation Samyang Corporation Friendly Transparent Flame