Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/targets the global market with its eco-and safetymaterial.(CEO Kang Ho-sung) announced on the 4th that its self-developed eco-was tested and found to beof harmful per- andsubstances (PFAS). Per- andsubstances, artificial substances composed of carbon and fluorine, are widely used in electrical and electronic products, food packaging, cosmetics, ...