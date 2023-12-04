Robert Downey Jr tornerà nei panni di Iron Man? Risponde Kevin Feige

Robert Downey Jr. tornerà nei panni di Iron Man? Risponde Kevin Feige (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Robert Downey Jr. tornerà nei panni di Iron Man? Questa è la doManda che più i fan si pongono da qualche anno a questa parte. Possibili risposte ci sono state, ma a parlare adesso è Kevin Feige. Proprio lui ha confermato che l’attore ha concluso il suo percorso come Iron Man nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Abbiamo intenzione di conservare quel momento e di non toccarlo più”, ha dichiarato Feige a Vanity Fair riguardo Downey Jr. “Abbiamo lavorato tutti duramente per molti anni per arrivare a quel momento e non vorremmo mai annullarlo magicamente in alcun modo”. Downey Jr. ha interpretato il ruolo per l’ultima volta nel 2019 in The Avengers: ...
