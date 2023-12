(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) BRANCHBURG, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theever CE mark was awarded to asterilized usinggas following new MDR regulations.services are performed by ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc in their New Jersey, FDA registered contractfacility. Theis a Class IIthat is a surgical

Altre News in Rete:

Samyang Corporation's Eco - Friendly Transparent Flame - Retardant Polycarbonate, Proven Free of Per - and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances(PFAS)

... such as automotive and home appliance exteriors and interiors, sound barriers, andparts, based on its capability to maintain mechanical properties at a similar level to regular ...

Al via la Medical Device Challenge: Fispes e Confindustria ... FISPES

Q+A: Roche's Nicole Arming and Stefano Volonté on personalised ... Medical Device Network

Medical Device First to Enter the European Market with Sustainable, Innovative Sterilization Approach with Chlorine Dioxide Gas

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever CE mark was awarded to a medical device sterilized using chlorine dioxide gas following new MDR regulations. Sterilization services are ...

Aziende dispositivi medici, una challenge per il Dynamo Camp

Promuovere l’inclusione e la sostenibilità supportando e raccogliendo fondi per gli ospiti di Dynamo Camp, il primo campus di Terapia Ricreativa in Italia, che offre programmi gratuiti a bambini e rag ...