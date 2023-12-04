Masdar Expands European presence with Acquisition of 1GW Renewable Portfolio in Poland (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
COP28, Expo City Dubai Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, today announced the Acquisition of eight hybrid Renewable energy projects, along with Taaleri Energia, a Finnish-based Renewable energy developer and fund manager, marking a significant expansion to both companies' Polish Renewable energy Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Masdar Expands European presence with Acquisition of 1GW Renewable Portfolio in PolandMasdar Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: "This bold, progressive step expands our portfolio in Europe and supports Poland in achieving its climate action goals. We applaud ...
Azerbaijan's energy minister meets representatives of several companies in Dubai (PHOTO)At the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Masdar company Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi it was emphasized that cooperation with UAE Masdar on 10 GW renewable energy projects is of special importance ...
