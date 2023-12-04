Manchester United | ecco chi c'è in pole per la difesa

Altre News in Rete:

Juve, ecco il prezzo per il doppio colpo dal Manchester United

Commenta per primo La Juventus è da tempo sull'esterno inglese delJadon Sancho. Negli ultimi giorni, però, è spuntato anche il nome del centrocampista olandese dei Red Devils Donny van de Beek . Secondo quanto riportato dal The Sun , il club ...

Manchester United di nuovo ko contro una big: statistica horror per Ten Hag ItaSportPress

Newcastle-Manchester United 1-0, gol e highlights La Gazzetta dello Sport

Lazio, anche Provedel aspetta un rinnovo meritato. Intanto il Manchester United…

Il portiere biancoceleste è uno dei meno pagati della rosa. Le sue prestazioni intanto stanno attirando le big europee, tra cui i Red Devils ...

MANCHESTER UNITED, obiettivo todibo per gennaio

Jean-Clair Todibo è un obiettivo concreto del Manchester United per la sessione invernale del mercato. Lo riferisce Sky Sports. Il francese, classe 1999, è in forza al Nizza, in Ligue 1.