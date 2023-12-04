Lucia Off | Il cavaliere del sogno e il gruppo di lettura Manga | cosa fare stasera a Bergamo e provincia

Lucia Off, Il cavaliere del sogno e il gruppo di lettura Manga: cosa fare stasera a Bergamo e provincia

"Lucia Off" a Boccaleone, il film "Il cavaliere del sogno" alla sala della musica del teatro Donizetti e il gruppo di lettura Manga a Seriate. Sono diverse le iniziative organizzate in Bergamasca nella serata di lunedì 4 dicembre. Ecco gli appuntamenti. Bergamo Sino al 26 dicembre al Piazzale degli Alpini, a Bergamo, sarà allestito il Villaggio di Natale con i tradizionali mercatini. Sarà aperto tutti i giorni dalle 9.30 alle 19.30 (i sabati e venerdì 8 dicembre fino alle 22; chiuso il 25). Sino alla fine dell'anno al Piazzale degli Alpini torna la pista di pattinaggio su ghiaccio. Noleggio pattini, 8 euro; minori di 12 anni, 6 euro; supporto pinguino, 3 euro; noleggio studente minore di 18 anni: 6 euro il pomeriggio (Promozione valida da lunedì a ...
