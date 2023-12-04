Altre News in Rete:

Liverpool, Mc Allister segna il gol della stagione da oltre 30 metri

L'ultimo proprio questa domenica in occasione del match di Premier League- Fulham, con un missile dalla distanza partito dai piedi di Alexis Mcche si va ad insaccare. Il tutto è ...

Liverpool, Mc Allister segna il gol della stagione da oltre 30 metri ItaSportPress

Alexis Mac Allister scores 1st Liverpool goal with rocket vs Fulham ... Sports Illustrated

Jamie Carragher missed Liverpool's last two goals against Fulham - Micah Richards revealed what happened when he found out

Man City defender told of the former Liverpool vice-captain's anger behind the scenes at Sky Sports during the Reds' win against Fulham ...

‘World-class’… Fulham boss Marco Silva left amazed by two Liverpool players yesterday

Fulham boss Marco Silva has lauded Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister after yesterday’s game. Speaking to Fulham’s official website, Marco Silva reflected on a thrilling 90 ...