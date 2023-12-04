Julia Bornefeld | On Fire Or Rather Burning The Stereotypes

Leggi su nonewsmagazine

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Photo: © Julia, Courtesy Photology We are proud to present the first Juliaexhibition with Photology, featuring her new photographic project “On”. The exhibition includes about 20 large photo works and video, aims to merge the biographical character of the artist with the breaking of the traditional conventions of contemporary western society. The different sections of the show are identified by the evidence of abstract ambiguity and disguise, like in room 1 with “Morphic fields Stella VIII”; a sense of unease continues with the series “Stalla” a metaphor of birth and anxiety and symbol of creation in Catholic culture. The path of religious disintegration is then highlighted with “Thesupper”, which identifies the systematic end of the icon in art. The exhibition continues with the ...