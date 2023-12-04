Inside Adamastor and the manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Porto (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Top human and technical resources to build the first Portuguese Supercar Porto, Portugal, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
With a work team that currently comprises fourteen members with academic and professional training in the areas of engineering, production and design - as well as an international network of partnerships that gives it access to the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
With a work team that currently comprises fourteen members with academic and professional training in the areas of engineering, production and design - as well as an international network of partnerships that gives it access to the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Inside Adamastor and the manufacturing plant on the outskirts of ... PR Newswire
Conheça 'Adamastor', o primeiro Super-Carro português dnoticias.pt
Inside Adamastor and the manufacturing plant on the outskirts of PortoAdamastor's factory currently has a working area of around 2,225 square metres, with the potential to expand to 6,000 square metres, which will allow it to implement its growth plan in a phased and ...
Inside AdamastorVideo su : Inside Adamastor