House of the Dragon, il teaser della seconda stagione è out (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) L’attesa è finita! Sky presenta in anteprima il teaser trailer della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon, il prequel epico e tanto atteso della serie cult “Il Trono di Spade”. House of the Dragon, godetevi il teaser della seconda stagione Ispirato al capolavoro letterario “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin, la serie esplorerà gli intricati destini della Casa Targaryen, immergendosi 200 anni prima degli eventi che hanno segnato la storia de “Il Trono di Spade”. Il nuovo capitolo di questa epopea sarà disponibile in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW nell’estate 2024, promettendo di trasportare gli spettatori in un viaggio ...
House of the Dragon, la seconda stagione su Sky in estate. Il teaser  Sky Tg24

House of the Dragon 2, teaser trailer e data di uscita su Sky della nuova stagione della serie spinoff di GoT  Today.it

