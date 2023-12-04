House of the Dragon | il teaser della seconda stagione è out

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) L’attesa è finita! Sky presenta in anteprima iltrailerdiof the, il prequel epico e tanto attesoserie cult “Il Trono di Spade”.of the, godetevi ilIspirato al capolavoro letterario “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin, la serie esplorerà gli intricati destiniCasa Targaryen, immergendosi 200 anni prima degli eventi che hanno segnato la storia de “Il Trono di Spade”. Il nuovo capitolo di questa epopea sarà disponibile in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW nell’estate 2024, promettendo di trasportare gli spettatori in un viaggio ...

