Golden Girl Caicedo | «Mi ispiro a Bellingham»

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Linda, attaccante del Real Madrid Women, ha vinto il premioAbsolute Best e ha parlato a Tuttosport Linda, attaccante del Real Madrid Women, ha vinto il premioAbsolute Best e ha parlato a Tuttosport. Le sue dichiarazioni: EMOZIONI E IDOLO – «L’emozione è stata inspiegabile: cerco sempre di dare il massimo per il gruppo e di vincere con la squadra e questo premio mi dà ancora più fiducia nel continuare a lavorare per ottenere grandi risultati. Idolo? In questo momento guardo proprio a Jude, un ragazzo fantastico che sta vivendo un momento bellissimo e sta aiutando il club a crescere in modo impressionante. Credo che lui sia fonte di ispirazione per moltissimi calciatori». CHAMPIONS O MONDIALE – «Naturalmente ...

