Serie D | Trapani che mantiene la vetta dopo la 16a giornata | Siracusa e Vibonese in scia Torna alla vittoria la Reggina sul campo del Canicattí

Goal Collection Serie D: Trapani che mantiene la vetta dopo la 16a giornata, Siracusa e Vibonese in scia. Torna alla vittoria la Reggina sul campo del Canicattí (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Non cenna minimamente ad arrestarsi la corsa delle battistrada in vetta alla classifica del girone I di Serie D. Copertina, d’ufficio, ancora una volta per il Trapani che batte il Portici per 2-0 . Due gol su palle inattive di Oliver Kragl, il primo su calcio di rigore, il secondo su calcio di punizione, valgono la dodicesima vittoria stagionale, il quattordicesimo risultato utile consecutivo per...
