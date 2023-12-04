FP Markets Awarded Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 by FXScouts (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FP Markets has again been recognised for its outstanding Trading solutions, receiving the Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 award from FXScouts. This accolade complements the company's growing list of awards received this year, including 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023. These prestigious awards Leggi su sbircialanotizia
FP Markets has again been recognised for its outstanding Trading solutions, receiving the Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 award from FXScouts. This accolade complements the company's growing list of awards received this year, including 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023. These prestigious awards Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Carvana Crowns 2023 PPA Tour Point Winners Ben Johns and Anna Leigh WatersBoth winners are awarded the championship title in addition to a Carvana vehicle of their choosing. ... markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people - first values, industry - leading customer ...
FP Markets Awarded Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 by FXScouts Newswire.ca
Hitachi awarded Sustainable Markets Initiative 2023 Terra Carta Seal hitachienergy.com
Roy Johnson: How many minority firms were awarded cannabis licenses this timeThanks to a provision in state law, at least a quarter of the awardees in all but one category (integrated facility) must be at least 51% minority-owned. One CEO says the requirement "reflects a ...
Markets AwardedVideo su : Markets Awarded