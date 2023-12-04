EQT Joins the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, today announced its participation in the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) unveiled at COP28. This landmark Charter is dedicated to speeding up climate action and achieving high-scale impact across the oil and gas sectors. "EQT is proud to join this landmark Charter. EQT has been at the forefront of emissions reduction for years. Our aggressive net zero targets, vigorous efforts to reduce methane emissions, commitment to transparency and focus on supporting our peers make us a natural fit," said Toby Z. Rice, EQT President and CEO. "At EQT, we are guided by the higher purpose of providing energy security to the world while lowering global emissions. Joining the OGDC will help ensure
