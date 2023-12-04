EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 12 Prediction Candidati Alla Dodicesima Squadra Della Settimana

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 12 Prediction Candidati Alla Dodicesima Squadra Della Settimana (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Torna sulle nostre pagine abituale appuntamento Settimanale con la Prediction Della Dodicesima Squadra del Team Of The Week Della popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. In calce Alla notizia riportiamo il video con la nostra Prediction del TOTW 12 atteso per mercoledi 6 Dicembre. Tra i calciatori che potrebbero essere inseriti nella nuova Squadra Della Settimana troviamo l’attaccante del Lione Ada Hegerberg che ha siglato tre gol nella vittoria in casa Della nazionale Norvegese contro il Portogallo, l’attaccante americana del Washington Spirit Trinity Rodma che ha siglato un gol e fornito due assist nella ...
