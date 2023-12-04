Da Chanel Wonderland in Rinascente Duomo | la destinazione più glam per i regali | agli alberi beauty per la città Le belle notizie da non perdersi questo mese

Chanel Wonderland

Da Chanel Wonderland in Rinascente Duomo, la destinazione più glam per i regali, agli alberi beauty per la città. Le belle notizie da non perdersi questo mese (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Negozi Pop Up per trovare il regalo beauty perfetto, villaggi natalizi a tema beauty con workshop dedicati: dicembre è il mese dello sfavillio e il mondo del beauty lo sa bene. Tutti gli appuntamenti dell’agenda beauty di dicembre 2023. Per un countdown in bellezza verso le festività. regali di Natale 2023: idee beauty sotto i 50 euro guarda le foto L’agenda beauty dicembre 2023 Chanel Wonderland a La ...
