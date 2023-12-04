CM Punk e AEW hanno firmato un accordo di riservatezza NDA

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Secondo un report di Wrestling Observer, CMha siglato undi(NDA) con la AEW. Il wrestler della WWE e tutti i membri dell’azienda di Tony Khanconcordato legalmente di non parlare pubblicamente dell’altra parte, in unche avrà validità per un tempo indeterminato. Un precedente che sembra confermare questo fatto è l’intervista che Tony Khan ha rilasciato alla BBC West Midlands. Di fronte a una domanda sull’esordio di CMalla WWE, il presidente di All Elite Wrestling ha dichiarato di non essere legalmente autorizzato a rispondere direttamente riguardo all’ex campione mondiale della sua azienda. Khan potrebbe essere uno dei nomi che hal’NDA, anche se questo non è stato confermato ufficialmente. Curiosamente, ...

Altre News in Rete:

Chris Jericho voleva un match con CM Punk in AEW The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW: Una star spera che CM Punk abbia di nuovo successo in WWE Zona Wrestling

WWE's three options for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024 leaked online

Roman Reigns has once again been on a hiatus from WWE since defeating LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this past November. While it was previously reported that Reigns would be absent for the ...

Booker T: I Don’t Think We’ll See The Problems We Saw In AEW With CM Punk In WWE

Booker T believes there won't be issues with Punk in WWE the way there was in AEW.