CM Punk e AEW hanno firmato un accordo di riservatezza NDA

AEW : Una star spera che CM Punk abbia di nuovo successo in WWE
WWE : CM Punk non può parlare della AEW - ha firmato un accordo di riservatezza
AEW : Non solo CM Punk - IMPACT ci ha provato anche per Will Ospreay ma l’ha spuntata Tony Khan. I dettagli
AEW : Jon Moxley preferisce evitare commenti sul ritorno di CM Punk a WWE RAW
AEW : Bryan Danielson avrebbe svolto un ruolo chiave nel “caso” CM Punk
AEW : Tony Khan rimanda commenti sul ritorno di CM Punk in WWE “questioni legali”.
Chris Jericho voleva un match con CM Punk in AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW: Una star spera che CM Punk abbia di nuovo successo in WWE Zona Wrestling
WWE's three options for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024 leaked onlineRoman Reigns has once again been on a hiatus from WWE since defeating LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this past November. While it was previously reported that Reigns would be absent for the ...
Booker T: I Don’t Think We’ll See The Problems We Saw In AEW With CM Punk In WWEBooker T believes there won't be issues with Punk in WWE the way there was in AEW.