CM Punk e AEW hanno firmato un accordo di riservatezza (NDA) (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Secondo un report di Wrestling Observer, CM Punk ha siglato un accordo di riservatezza (NDA) con la AEW. Il wrestler della WWE e tutti i membri dell’azienda di Tony Khan hanno concordato legalmente di non parlare pubblicamente dell’altra parte, in un accordo che avrà validità per un tempo indeterminato. Un precedente che sembra confermare questo fatto è l’intervista che Tony Khan ha rilasciato alla BBC West Midlands. Di fronte a una domanda sull’esordio di CM Punk alla WWE, il presidente di All Elite Wrestling ha dichiarato di non essere legalmente autorizzato a rispondere direttamente riguardo all’ex campione mondiale della sua azienda. Khan potrebbe essere uno dei nomi che ha firmato l’NDA, anche se questo non è stato confermato ufficialmente. Curiosamente, ...
