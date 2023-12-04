China Daily | Digital tech helps rural economies thrive

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023)is building out theinfrastructure of its countryside. Yunnanprovince offers a case study of how to get the best results. BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/nology plays a vital role in fueling economic growth. Research from the International Telecommunication Union suggests that a 10 percent increase in mobile broadband penetration has led