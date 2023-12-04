Blood Coast (Pax Massilia): cosa aspettarsi, trama, episodi e cast (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Da mercoledì 6 dicembre 2023 sarà disponibile su Netflix Blood Coast (Pax Massilia) o Pace a Marsiglia. Si tratta di una nuova serie TV di genere thriller creata da Kamel Guemra. C’è grande attesa per l’uscita dei primi episodi, che sono ricchi di intrighi, momenti di suspence e tanta tensione. Protagonista è un gruppo di poliziotti speciali che sta cercando un criminale pericoloso, con lo scopo di salvare Marsiglia da una guerra tra bande. Ma vediamo insieme ora tutto quello che c’è da sapere. Blood Coast (Pax Massilia): cosa aspettarsi dalla serie TV Leggi anche: Lupin 3 come finisce: spiegazione del finale e news stagione 4 Leggi anche: Sweet Home 2, finale spiegato: Eun-Hyuk è vivo? Uscita stagione 3 La serie TV ...Leggi su latuafonte
