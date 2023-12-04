Biathlon | Lisa Vittozzi condizionata dalla salute a Oestersund Azzurri con problemi al poligono

Leggi su oasport

(Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) La prima tappa della Coppa del Mondo di(Svezia) si è conclusa. Un primo atto in cui è stata la Germania a mettersi in evidenza, considerando soprattutto quanto fatto da Philipp Nawrath e da Franziska Preuss, in possesso del pettorale giallo al termine dell’appuntamento svedese. Tedeschi consistenti ale in grande evidenza nelle frazioni di fondo, segno che con il lavoro sui materiali hanno trovato la chiave, vista la questione “fluoro” a tenere banco. In casa Italia si è dovuto fare di necessità virtù., dopo aver colto un terzo posto nella staffetta mista e vinto la 15 km Individuale, ha dovuto fare i conti con un attacco febbrile che, alla prova dei fatti, ha condizionato il suo andamento nelle restanti gare. Non ha potuto esprimere tutto il suo potenziale ...