Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi condizionata dalla salute a Oestersund. Azzurri con problemi al poligono (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) La prima tappa della Coppa del Mondo di Biathlon a Oestersund (Svezia) si è conclusa. Un primo atto in cui è stata la Germania a mettersi in evidenza, considerando soprattutto quanto fatto da Philipp Nawrath e da Franziska Preuss, in possesso del pettorale giallo al termine dell’appuntamento svedese. Tedeschi consistenti al poligono e in grande evidenza nelle frazioni di fondo, segno che con il lavoro sui materiali hanno trovato la chiave, vista la questione “fluoro” a tenere banco. In casa Italia si è dovuto fare di necessità virtù. Lisa Vittozzi, dopo aver colto un terzo posto nella staffetta mista e vinto la 15 km Individuale, ha dovuto fare i conti con un attacco febbrile che, alla prova dei fatti, ha condizionato il suo andamento nelle restanti gare. Non ha potuto esprimere tutto il suo potenziale ...
