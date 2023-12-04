A Challenge for Changing | una sfida educativa contro la violenza sulle donne organizzata da ADGI Caserta e Comprensivo Vanvitelli

A Challenge for Changing: una sfida educativa contro la violenza sulle donne organizzata da ADGI Caserta e Comprensivo Vanvitelli (Di lunedì 4 dicembre 2023) Caserta. “A Challenge for Changing” è la sfida educativa realizzata, sabato, in occasione della Giornata Internazionale contro la violenza sulle donne dall’Associazione donne Giuriste Italia (ADGI) di Caserta insieme all’Istituto Comprensivo “Luigi Vanvitelli”. Ragazze e ragazzi hanno affrontato – secondo un metodo educativo basato sull’approccio diretto, esperienziale – con poesie, cartelloni, e dibattiti sette argomenti sensibili della violenza sulle donne seguiti, in vesti di tutor, da altrettante giuriste dell’associazione: violenza fisica (con l’avvocata Anna Di Mauro), ...
