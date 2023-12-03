VIDEO | Bayley distrugge il cartellone di un fan durante un house show

(Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Unche circola sui social media ha ripreso il momento in cuiha preso ildi un giovane fan e ha sfilato con esso a bordo ring. Tuttavia, le cose hanno preso una piega inaspettata quando ha deciso di strapparlo. L’accaduto L’incidentel’ha creato un certo scalpore tra i fan del wrestling, poiché le sue azioni sono diventate un argomento di discussione sui social media e all’interno della comunità del wrestling. Ecco il: Hey @itsWWE, you broke his heart (all within a 25 second). That’s alright, we still all know thatIS HOT! #wwe #WWEAllentown pic.twitter.com/64Qzv2tBYR— Jay (@Jay Waffles26) December 3, 2023

