VIDEO: Bayley distrugge il cartellone di un fan durante un house show (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Un VIDEO che circola sui social media ha ripreso il momento in cui Bayley ha preso il cartellone di un giovane fan e ha sfilato con esso a bordo ring. Tuttavia, le cose hanno preso una piega inaspettata quando ha deciso di strapparlo. L’accaduto L’incidente durante l’house show ha creato un certo scalpore tra i fan del wrestling, poiché le sue azioni sono diventate un argomento di discussione sui social media e all’interno della comunità del wrestling. Ecco il VIDEO: Hey @itsBayleyWWE, you broke his heart (all within a 25 second VIDEO). That’s alright, we still all know that Bayley IS HOT! #wwe #WWEAllentown pic.twitter.com/64Qzv2tBYR— Jay (@Jay Waffles26) December 3, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
