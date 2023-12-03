The next three days | la sfida di un pacifico Russell Crowe

(Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) THECanale 20 ore 18.20 con, Liam Neeson e Olivia Wilde. Regia di Paul Haggis. Produzione USA 2010. Durata: 2 ore e 13 minuti LA TRAMA Una bella famiglia americana (marito professore, moglie donna in carriera, figli piccoli). Ma un giorno lei viene accusata dell'omicidio di una collega. E' condannata, ma in prigione si trova anche troppo male. Lui decide di farla evadere. Ma è dura trasformarsi da mite prof in determinato uomo d'azione. Lui va persino a prendere lezioni da un super esperto in evasioni (Liam Neeson che qualche anno dopo sarebbe stato l'ideale per il ruolo di protagonista). L'esperto lo istruisce bene. "Guarda che se vuoi riuscire devi abbandonare ogni scrupolo. Devi anche essere pronto a uccidere i guardiani, bravi ...

