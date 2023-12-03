The Last of Us | la star Bella Ramsey vorrebbe interpretare Joker o un altro intrigante villain

(Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) L'attrice di Theof Us, nominata recentemente agli Emmy,o unche sia altrettanto complesso e interessante. Dopo aver fatto la sua comparsa nella sesta stagione de Il trono di spade nel ruolo di Lyanna Mormont,ha continuato a far parlare di sé nell'adattamento di HBO del videogioco di Naughty Dog, Theof Us. In quest'ultimo ha vestito i panni di Ellie Williamsgli, ruolo che le è valso una candidatura agli Emmy nella sezione migliore attrice in una serie drammatica. Tuttavia in una recente intervista con LADBibleha rivelato di volerun ruolo da cattiva, in particolare un ...

