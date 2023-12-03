The Last of Us | la star Bella Ramsey vorrebbe interpretare Joker o un altro intrigante villain

The Last

The Last of Us: la star Bella Ramsey vorrebbe interpretare Joker o un altro intrigante villain (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) L'attrice di The Last of Us Bella Ramsey, nominata recentemente agli Emmy, vorrebbe interpretare Joker o un altro villain che sia altrettanto complesso e interessante. Dopo aver fatto la sua comparsa nella sesta stagione de Il trono di spade nel ruolo di Lyanna Mormont, Bella Ramsey ha continuato a far parlare di sé nell'adattamento di HBO del videogioco di Naughty Dog, The Last of Us. In quest'ultimo ha vestito i panni di Ellie Williamsgli, ruolo che le è valso una candidatura agli Emmy nella sezione migliore attrice in una serie drammatica. Tuttavia in una recente intervista con LADBible Ramsey ha rivelato di voler interpretare un ruolo da cattiva, in particolare un ...
The Last of Us: la star Bella Ramsey vorrebbe interpretare Joker o un altro intrigante villain

L'attrice di The Last of Us Bella Ramsey, nominata recentemente agli Emmy, vorrebbe interpretare Joker o un altro villain che sia altrettanto complesso e interessante.

Fallout: trailer, data di uscita e trama della serie tv Prime Video tratta dai videogiochi

Dopo The Last of US, un'altra serie di videogiochi post apocalittici diventa una serie tv. Stavolta tocca a Fallout, che è stata scelta da Jonathan Nolan e Lisa Joy (bisogna dirlo: reduci dalle ...
