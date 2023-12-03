The Domestics, come finisce? La spiegazione del finale dell’horror post-apocalittico (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Il film “The Domestics”, diretto da Mike P. Nelson nel 2018 e con Kate Bosworth come protagonista, presenta un’ambientazione post apocalittica. La narrazione si concentra su Mark e Nina, protagonisti che cercano di contrastare la violenza diffusa delle bande, diventando un faro di speranza per un gruppo di sopravvissuti, noti come i “Domestici”, in un mondo privo di leggi e regole. Vediamo trama e finale del fil,. La trama del film The Domestics Dopo un attacco con armi chimiche orchestrato dal governo americano, la popolazione si divide nettamente. Da un lato, bande violente, tra cui spiccano i Nailer come gruppo estremamente sanguinario, e dall’altro i “Domestici”, coloro che cercano di sopravvivere in un mondo dove le regole sono scomparse. Mark e Nina, parte del ...Leggi su nonsolo.tv
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Stasera in TV: Film da vedere Sabato 2 Dicembre, in prima e seconda serataNomis: Night Hunter - Il cacciatore della notte: Il Trailer Ufficiale del Film - HD The Domestics (Horror, Thriller) in onda alle 23.05 su Rai 4 , un film di Mike P. Nelson, con Kate Bosworth, Tyler ...
Stasera in TV: Film da vedere Sabato 2 Dicembre, in prima e ... ComingSoon.it
Big pay raises by nonunion automakers vs. UAW organizing drive Automotive News
Editorial: A bold gambit by Asian and European automakers, and a bolder one by UAWThe UAW's push to collectively organize the rest of the industry at once means tumult is likely to spread far beyond the Detroit area in the coming months.
Missoula Crime Report: Animal Cruelty and Drugs Near ChildrenMissoula, MT ( KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 13 new criminal complaints this week, which is seven less than last week and less than the weekly average. According to ...
The DomesticsVideo su : The Domestics