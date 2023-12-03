STATS – Feyenoord-Psv 1-2 | l’Eredivisie è già finita?

(Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Tutti i numeri e le statistiche della sfida al vertice deltrae Psv, terminata con la vittoria degli ospiticontro Psv prometteva grande spettacolo e, soprattutto, quella tipica tensione che hanno le partite già molto importanti. I dati della vigilia erano due: padroni di casa con la necessità di vincere, ancora di più dopo che il martedì europeo li ha “retrocessi” dalla Champions League all’Europa League; De Jong e compagni forti del +7 in classifica e delle 13 vittorie su 13 in Eredivisie, oltre che dalla conquista degli ottavi di finale in anticipo di una giornata.Nel primo tempo ha prevalso il secondo aspetto, l’importanza della posta in palio ha generato una gara tattica, dove a momenti di accensione agonistica soprattutto nel cercare di alzare la linea del recupero palla hanno corrisposto fasi ...

