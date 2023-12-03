Sanremo | Amadeus annuncia i cantanti in gara Ecco chi sono

Altre News in Rete:

√ Sanremo 2024, Amadeus svela i cantanti in gara: ecco i big

Scheda artista:TAGS2024 La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale © ...

Festival di Sanremo 2024, Amadeus annuncia i big in gara TGCOM

Sanremo 2024, Amadeus annuncia tutti gli artisti in gara: ecco la lista completa Il Fatto Quotidiano

Amadeus announces 27 Sanremo big names

(ANSA) - ROME, DEC 3 - Host and organiser Amadeus on Sunday announced the 27 big names who will take part in the 74th edition of the annual Sanremo Music Festival between 6 and 10 February 2024. (ANSA ...

Sanremo 2024, i 27 cantanti big: la lista completa

A questi 27 si aggiungeranno poi 3 vincitori di Sanremo Giovani, per un totale di 30 artisti in gara.