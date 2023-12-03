Newcastle | Pope out per la Champions? L’annuncio di Howe

Leggi su calcionews24

(Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023)-Milan, gli inglesi potrebbero perdere il portiereper la sfida del prossimo 13 dicembre.del tecnico Tegola in casain vista della gara del 13 dicembre contro il Milan inLeague, valevole per l’ultima giornata del girone. Gli inglesi potrebbero dover rinunciare al portiere, infortunatosi alla spalla contro il Manchester United. Questo il commento del tecnico, come riportato da Sportface: «Nick aveva dolore, sentiremo gli specialisti ma non sembra nulla di buono» ha detto.