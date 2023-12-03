Newcastle | Pope out per la Champions? L’annuncio di Howe

Newcastle Pope

Newcastle, Pope out per la Champions? L’annuncio di Howe (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Newcastle-Milan, gli inglesi potrebbero perdere il portiere Pope per la sfida del prossimo 13 dicembre. L’annuncio del tecnico Tegola in casa Newcastle in vista della gara del 13 dicembre contro il Milan in Champions League, valevole per l’ultima giornata del girone. Gli inglesi potrebbero dover rinunciare al portiere Pope, infortunatosi alla spalla contro il Manchester United. Questo il commento del tecnico Howe, come riportato da Sportface: «Nick aveva dolore, sentiremo gli specialisti ma non sembra nulla di buono» ha detto.
