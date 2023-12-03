Newcastle | Pope out per la Champions? L’annuncio di Howe

Calcio : Newcastle. Lussazione spalla - Pope verso forfait con Milan
Milan-Newcastle LIVE 0-0 : Leao - che errore a tu per tu con Pope!
LIVE Milan-Newcastle 0-0 - miracolo di Pope su Theo Hernandez. Occasione per Loftus-Cheek
Calcio: Newcastle. Lussazione spalla, Pope verso forfait con MilanL'estremo difensore si è infortunato durante la vittoria per 1 - 0 sul Manchester United di ieri NEWCASTLE (INGHILTERRA) - Il portiere del Newcastle e dell'Inghilterra Nick Pope rischia di dover finire sotto i ferri e saltare - tra le altre - l'importante sfida di Champions League contro il Milan. L'estremo difensore ha subito una ...
