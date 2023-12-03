Manchester City | Haaland e suo papà insorgono sui social contro la decisione dell’arbitro | “Terribile”

Manchester City

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
Manchester City, Haaland e suo papà insorgono sui social contro la decisione dell’arbitro: “Terribile” (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Il finale del match di Premier League tra Manchester City e Tottenham è stato caratterizzato da un grave abbaglio dell’arbitro Hooper. Sul 3-3, in pieno recupero, è stato infatti fischiato un fallo ai danni di Erling Haaland, interrompendo però una chiara azione da gol visto che Jack Grealish era diretto in porta con un solo difensore a marcarlo. Uno dei giocatori che l’ha presa peggio è proprio il norvegese, che fin da subito si è scagliato contro l’arbitro, contestando in maniera veemente la decisione e rimediando un’ammonizione. Non contento, Haaland ha rincarato la dose a fine partita, scrivendo sui social “Wtf” (letteralmente “che caz*o”) in merito alla decisione dell’arbitro. Tra i commenti ne è spuntato anche ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Premier League: l'Arsenal alluna in testa. ancora un pari per il City

Manchester United sconfitto sul campo del Newcastle. Bene Chelsea e Liverpool

Manchester City, il retroscena di Richards: “Aguero ha mentito per anni…”  ItaSportPress

  1. Manchester City-Tottenham 2-1: Foden dopo il gol e autogol di Son. Diretta live, risultato, aggiornamenti in tempo reale ...  Eurosport IT
  2. Manchester City-Tottenham, Pronostico e Quote del big match di Premier  La Gazzetta dello Sport
  3. Gol e spettacolo all'Etihad tra Manchester City e Tottenham, Kulusevski agguanta il 3-3 al 90'  TUTTO mercato WEB

Il Bayer Leverkusen viene frenato dal Borussia Dortmund

L’1-1 maturato alla BayArena consente comunque ai rossoneri di restare a +3 sul Bayern Monaco. Nel big match del weekend di Premier League Manchester City e Tottenham hanno dato vita a uno ...

Premier League - Manchester City-Tottenham 3-3: gol e spettacolo, decisivo Kulusevski nel finale

PREMIER LEAGUE - Il Manchester City impatta col terzo pareggio consecutivo a causa del 3-3 in casa col Tottenham: Son con gol e autogol, poi Grealish ...
Video su : Manchester City
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Manchester City Manchester City Haaland papà insorgono