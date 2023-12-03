Manchester City | Guardiola | “Non voglio criticare gli arbitri…”

Manchester City-Tottenham - errore dell’arbitro : la reazione social di Haaland
Manchester City - Tottenham, polemiche per un errore arbitrale: la reazione di Haaland e GuardiolaCommenta per primo Il rocambolesco 3 - 3 , emerso dall'infinita sfida tra Manchester City e Tottenham dell'Etihad , prosegue anche nel post match. A tenere banco, le polemiche legate ad una decisione arbitrale presa dal direttore di gara Simon Hooper al 94' e assolutamente ...
3-3 casalingo col Tottenham, per il City è mini crisi(ANSA) - LONDRA, 03 DIC - Il Manchester City è arrivato alla terza partita senza vittorie in Premier League dopo il 3-3 con il Tottenham, che l'ha raggiunto all'ultimo minuto. Questa ennesima ...