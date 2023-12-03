Manchester City | Guardiola | “Non voglio criticare gli arbitri…”

Manchester City

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a itasportpress©

Autore : itasportpress
Manchester City, Guardiola: “Non voglio criticare gli arbitri…” (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Il Manchester City ha pareggiato all'Etihad Stadium contro il Tottenham: le parole dell'allenatore spagnolo
Leggi su itasportpress
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Manchester City - Tottenham, polemiche per un errore arbitrale: la reazione di Haaland e Guardiola

Commenta per primo Il rocambolesco 3 - 3 , emerso dall'infinita sfida tra Manchester City e Tottenham dell'Etihad , prosegue anche nel post match. A tenere banco, le polemiche legate ad una decisione arbitrale presa dal direttore di gara Simon Hooper al 94' e assolutamente ...

Manchester City, il retroscena di Richards: “Aguero ha mentito per anni…”  ItaSportPress

  1. Manchester City-Tottenham, errore dell'arbitro Hooper nel recupero. E Haaland...  Sky Sport
  2. Premier League - Manchester City-Tottenham 3-3: gol e spettacolo, decisivo Kulusevski nel finale  Eurosport IT
  3. Dopo il Milan, anche il Manchester City ha il suo caso "Serra"  Milan News

3-3 casalingo col Tottenham, per il City è mini crisi

(ANSA) - LONDRA, 03 DIC - Il Manchester City è arrivato alla terza partita senza vittorie in Premier League dopo il 3-3 con il Tottenham, che l'ha raggiunto all'ultimo minuto. Questa ennesima ...

Premier League: City frenato dal Tottenham, Liverpool ok

Si è chiusa con la sfida tra Manchester City e Tottenham la 14a giornata di Premier League: ecco i risultati e la classifica aggiornata. La giornata numero 14 della Premier League ha… Leggi ...
Video su : Manchester City
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Manchester City Manchester City Guardiola voglio criticare