Manchester City, Guardiola: “Non cambierò approccio comunque vada la stagione” (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Le parole di Pep Guardiola dopo la partita del Manchester City con il Tottenham conclusasi 3-3: “I gol subiti di recente riportano alla prima stagione qui? No, adesso stiamo molto meglio. Dopo tanti anni conosco la squadra e la squadra conosce me. Ricordo le prime partite, quando tutto era nuovo. Non giochiamo più così, nell’approccio e in fase difensiva. Gli avversari hanno fatto due o tre tiri in porta ed è sempre gol, gol, gol. Questa parte è difficile, dobbiamo essere lucidi ed insistere. comunque andranno le cose, non cambieremo. Non so fino a che punto arriveremo questa stagione, ma non cambierò approccio, questo è certo“. SportFace.
