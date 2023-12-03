Liverpool-Fulham domenica 03 dicembre 2023 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Altre News in Rete:

Premier League LIVE

Quattro partite si giocano alle 15 , fari puntati suldi Klopp che ospita ilcercando tre punti per restare in scia dell'Arsenal. Il Chelsea prova a rialzarsi dopo la disfatta di ...

Liverpool - Fulham in tv e streaming: dove vederla in diretta, canale ... Stadionews.it

quote Liverpool Fulham: pronostico vincente sui Reds Bwin News

Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today - Jurgen Klopp expected to restore big names ...

Liverpool v Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to build on their draw at Manchester City last weekend when they host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.It has been a good week for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who already ...