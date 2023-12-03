Liverpool-Fulham (domenica 03 dicembre 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Il Liverpool ha battuto 4-0 il LASK Link giovedì sera conquistando il primo posto nel suo girone di Europa League con una giornata di anticipo. Jurgen Klopp comunque ha potuto ruotare la sua rosa, anche grazie ai cambi, con Mohamed Salah ad esempio impegnato per poco più di un tempo. Non dovrebbe essere un fattore InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Formazioni ufficiali Liverpool-Fulham : Premier League 2023/2024
Liverpool-Fulham (domenica 03 dicembre 2023 ore 15 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Liverpool-Fulham - Premier League : probabili formazioni - pronostici
Fulham - vantaggio sul Liverpool per un gioiello del Fluminense
Premier League 2023/2024 - tutto facile per il Liverpool. Il Fulham ferma il Brighton
Altre News in Rete:
Liverpool - Fulham in tv e streaming: dove vederla in diretta, canale ... Stadionews.it
quote Liverpool Fulham: pronostico vincente sui Reds Bwin News
Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League todayPredicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today - Jurgen Klopp expected to restore big names ...
Liverpool v Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates from AnfieldLiverpool will be looking to build on their draw at Manchester City last weekend when they host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.It has been a good week for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who already ...
Liverpool FulhamVideo su : Liverpool Fulham