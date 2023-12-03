Liverpool-Fulham domenica 03 dicembre 2023 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Autore : infobetting
Liverpool-Fulham (domenica 03 dicembre 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Il Liverpool ha battuto 4-0 il LASK Link giovedì sera conquistando il primo posto nel suo girone di Europa League con una giornata di anticipo. Jurgen Klopp comunque ha potuto ruotare la sua rosa, anche grazie ai cambi, con Mohamed Salah ad esempio impegnato per poco più di un tempo. Non dovrebbe essere un fattore InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Premier League LIVE

Quattro partite si giocano alle 15 , fari puntati sul Liverpool di Klopp che ospita il Fulham cercando tre punti per restare in scia dell'Arsenal. Il Chelsea prova a rialzarsi dopo la disfatta di ...

Liverpool - Fulham in tv e streaming: dove vederla in diretta, canale ...  Stadionews.it

quote Liverpool Fulham: pronostico vincente sui Reds  Bwin News

Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today - Jurgen Klopp expected to restore big names ...

Liverpool v Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to build on their draw at Manchester City last weekend when they host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.It has been a good week for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who already ...
Video su : Liverpool Fulham
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Liverpool Fulham Liverpool Fulham domenica dicembre 2023