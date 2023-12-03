First highlight of UEFA EURO 2024 – Hamburg presents group stage draw in the port as a huge container installation (Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The draw has been made: Since yesterday evening, it is clear who will face whom in the group stage of UEFA EURO 2024. The Final draw for the EUROpean Football Championship took place in the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall, Hamburg - and impressively in the port of Hamburg: in Leggi su sbircialanotizia
The draw has been made: Since yesterday evening, it is clear who will face whom in the group stage of UEFA EURO 2024. The Final draw for the EUROpean Football Championship took place in the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall, Hamburg - and impressively in the port of Hamburg: in Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Pivot Bio Attending COP28 to Showcase Its Breakthrough TechnologyThe company will highlight the potential of its technology to draw down nitrous oxide emissions as ... By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD ...
First highlight of UEFA EURO 2024 - Hamburg presents group stage ... Yahoo Finance
Thrilling match-ups with the USA and New Zealand highlight ... Rugby Canada
First highlight of UEFA EURO 2024 - Hamburg presents group stage draw in the port as a huge container installationThe installation, which will also be permanently displayed in the coming days, links the City of Hamburg with the tournament: The first highlight of EURO 2024 took place at the River Elbe. 25 ...
White Reacts To Turner vs. Green Stoppage: ‘One Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen’Turner received a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his vicious knockout. While the knockout was brutal, it was marred by controversy as Turner hit Green with 19 unanswered punches because ...
First highlightVideo su : First highlight