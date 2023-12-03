AEW | Kenny Omega sarà a Collision sabato | continuerà anche il Continental Classic con Danielson protagonista

(Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) La AEW ha annunciato ben tre incontri per la puntata diche verrà registrata martedì 5 dicembre per poi essere mandata in onda9 nellaa fascia oraria su TNT. Lo show, così come il Dynamite di mercoledì 6, è in programma a Montreal, Canada, presso il noto Bell Centre. Continua ilmentrefronteggerà Ethan Page!il, per quanto concerne la Blue League. Dopo la vittoria di ieri sera su Eddie Kingston, Bryanse la vedrà con Andrade El Idolo mentre il ROH World Champion tornerà anch’egli sul quadrato contro Claudio Castagnoli, il suo più acerrimo avversario sia in AEW che negli anni delle indy. ...

