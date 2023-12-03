(Di domenica 3 dicembre 2023) Ignoti i tempi di recupero didopo la rottura del polso patita la scorsa estate. E’ lo stesso wrestler ad aggiornare i suoi fan su X, con dei messaggi tutt’altro che rassicuranti sul suo stato di salute, ipotizzando addirittura una. Auguriamo al lottatore AEW una pronta guarigione, riportandovi qui di seguito le sue parole: Hello everyone!! I’m not fine! My wrist still bad and I thought this was the last part of my recovery! I have three options to fix my wrist, two of them need surgery again. the other way is with physiotherapy but we need to wait and see how the wrist responds —(@wrestler) December 1, 2023 “Ciao a tutti, non sto benissimo. Il mio polso è messo male e pensavo che questa fosse l’ultima parte del mio recupero. Ho tre opzioni per ...

Altre News in Rete:

AEW: Bandido annuncia che starà fuori ancora a lungo, necessaria una nuova operazione I dettagli Zona Wrestling

AEW's Bandido Makes Comments Regarding His Injury And Details ... Wrestling Inc.

AEW's Bandido Makes Comments Regarding His Injury And Details Different Treatment Options

Bandido signed with AEW. He was injured in June 2023 and remains sidelined. Bandido recently revealed more information about his injury.

Story Of Billie Starkz And Athena, Randy Orton Match Marathon, WWE SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size

Ring of Honor, through AEW's YouTube channel, uploaded the full timeline of events leading up to Billie Starkz vs. Athena at ROH Final Battle. Check out the video above. - Relive some of Randy Orton's ...