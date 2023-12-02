WWE | Logan Paul annuncia un torneo per determinare il nuovo contendente al titolo degli Stati Uniti

WWE Logan

WWE: Logan Paul annuncia un torneo per determinare il nuovo contendente al titolo degli Stati Uniti (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Questa notte durante la messa in onda di Friday Night SmackDown, Logan Paul ha annunciato che si terrà un torneo con otto partecipanti per determinare il nuovo contendente al suo titolo degli Stati Uniti. I partecipanti al torneo saranno: Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller e una misteriosa superstar proveniente da WWE NXT. Paul è entrato in scena deridendo i suoi detrattori e coloro che lo hanno voltato le spalle. Ha chiesto se qualcuno volesse sfidarlo per il titolo, ma dato che non poteva concedere una rivincita a Rey Mysterio, ha annunciato che la ...
