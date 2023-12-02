The Last Of Us 2 | lo showrunner conferma la data dell' inizio delle riprese

The Last

The Last Of Us 2: lo showrunner conferma la data dell'inizio delle riprese (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Craig Mazin, showrunner della serie, ha confermato la data prevista per l'inizio delle riprese della stagione 2 di The Last Of Us. Le riprese della stagione 2 della serie The Last Of Us hanno ora una data precisa previsto per l'inizio del lavoro sul set: il 12 febbraio. A rivelarlo è stato lo showrunner Craig Mazin durante un evento organizzato dal magazine Variety. L'inizio del lavoro sul set Alcuni giorni fa era emersa l'indiscrezione relativa a un possibile impegno sul set previsto per febbraio nella città di Vancouver grazie al sindacato dei registi canadesi. Rispetto a quanto era stato anticipato ...
