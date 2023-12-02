Su <strong>Sky< strong> e <a href= attivanow target= _blank ><strong>in streaming su NOW< strong>< a> | in campo la <strong>Serie A TIM< strong> | con 3 partite per ogni turno in co-esclusiva | per un totale di 114 match a stagione | da <strong>venerd&igrave; 1< strong> a <strong>luned&igrave; 4 dicembre< strong> | appuntamento con la<strong> quattordicesima giornata< strong> della stagione 2023 2024 Sabato <strong>alle 20 45< strong> in campo <strong>Milan-Frosinone< strong> su Sky Sport Uno | Sky Sport Calcio | Sky Sport 251 | Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW Domenica <strong>alle 12 30< strong> tocca a <strong>Lecce-Bologna < strong>su Sky Sport Calcio | Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su

Su <strong>Sky</strong> e <a href="../attivanow" target="_blank"><strong>in streaming su NOW</strong></a>, in campo la <strong>Serie A TIM</strong>, con 3 partite per ogni turno in co-esclusiva, per un totale di 114 match a stagione: da <strong>venerd&igrave; 1</strong> a <strong>luned&igrave; 4 dicembre</strong>, appuntamento con la<strong> quattordicesima giornata</strong> della stagione 2023/2024. Sabato <strong>alle 20.45</strong> in campo <strong>Milan-Frosinone</strong> su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW. Domenica <strong>alle 12.30</strong> tocca a <strong>Lecce-Bologna </strong>su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su... (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) <;p>Su <;strong>;Sky<;/strong>; e <;a href="../attivanow" target=" blank"><;strong>;in streaming su ...
