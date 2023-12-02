Ryback: “Randy Orton è ‘molto affamato’ dopo il suo ritorno, CM Punk è lì solo per soldi” (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) CM Punk e Randy Orton sono tornati in WWE alle Survivor Series, il 25 novembre. L’evento si è svolto all’Allstate Arena di Chicago ed è stato un grande successo per tutti. Entrambe le superstar si sono presentate alla fine dello show. Quando la situazione si è stabilizzata, Ryback ha avuto qualcosa da dire. Le sue parole “Randy Orton ha un aspetto fantastico! Vorrei che anche CM Punk si fosse impegnato così tanto fisicamente per il suo ritorno. Uno è affamato di più e l’altro è lì solo per i soldi”. Bisognerà vedere come si svilupperà il periodo di permanenza di entrambi. Orton ha firmato un contratto esclusivo con SmackDown. CM Punk, a quanto sembra, è indicato come free ...Leggi su zonawrestling
