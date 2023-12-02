Ryback | “Randy Orton è ‘molto affamato’ dopo il suo ritorno | CM Punk è lì solo per soldi”

(Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) CMsono tornati in WWE alle Survivor Series, il 25 novembre. L’evento si è svolto all’Allstate Arena di Chicago ed è stato un grande successo per tutti. Entrambe le superstar si sono presentate alla fine dello show. Quando la situazione si è stabilizzata,ha avuto qualcosa da dire. Le sue parole “ha un aspetto fantastico! Vorrei che anche CMsi fosse impegnato così tanto fisicamente per il suo. Uno è affamato di più e l’altro è lìper i”. Bisognerà vedere come si svilupperà il periodo di permanenza di entrambi.ha firmato un contratto esclusivo con SmackDown. CM, a quanto sembra, è indicato come free ...

